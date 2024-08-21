The Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States hosts a junior enlisted night event at Campus Martius in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 20, 2024. The event allowed junior enlisted attendees to network with peers at Motor City ’24 and experience attractions offered by the conference host city of Detroit. Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 09:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934937
|VIRIN:
|240820-Z-PJ003-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110528250
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Motor City 24 ENGAUS Junior Enlisted Night, by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
