The Wolf Pack kicks off integration into UFS24 (Social Media Reel)

The 8th Fighter Wing recently began integrating into Ulchi Freedom Shield, a joint, combined, and interagency exercise Aug. 19. The multi-week 7th Air Force exercise aims to enhance readiness, interoperability, and coalition partnerships by bringing together military forces from the U.S and the Republic of Korea to practice responding to a range of scenarios, from humanitarian crises to armed conflict. Conducted annually, UFS24 strengthens the U.S.-ROK Alliance, enhances joint defense readiness, and promotes security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2024 23:15
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|934895
|VIRIN:
|240826-F-OO000-6376
|Filename:
|DOD_110527827
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
