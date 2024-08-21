The Wolf Pack kicks off integration into UFS24 (Social Media Reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934895" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 8th Fighter Wing recently began integrating into Ulchi Freedom Shield, a joint, combined, and interagency exercise Aug. 19. The multi-week 7th Air Force exercise aims to enhance readiness, interoperability, and coalition partnerships by bringing together military forces from the U.S and the Republic of Korea to practice responding to a range of scenarios, from humanitarian crises to armed conflict. Conducted annually, UFS24 strengthens the U.S.-ROK Alliance, enhances joint defense readiness, and promotes security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.