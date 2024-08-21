Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Wolf Pack kicks off integration into UFS24 (Social Media Reel)

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.26.2024

    Video by Senior Airman James Johnson, Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross and Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman

    8th Fighter Wing

    The 8th Fighter Wing recently began integrating into Ulchi Freedom Shield, a joint, combined, and interagency exercise Aug. 19. The multi-week 7th Air Force exercise aims to enhance readiness, interoperability, and coalition partnerships by bringing together military forces from the U.S and the Republic of Korea to practice responding to a range of scenarios, from humanitarian crises to armed conflict. Conducted annually, UFS24 strengthens the U.S.-ROK Alliance, enhances joint defense readiness, and promotes security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2024 23:15
    8th Fighter Wing
    Pacific Air Force
    U.S. Air Force

