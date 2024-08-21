Motor City 24 EANGUS All Area Hospitality Night

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934874" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Attendees of the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States All-Area Hospitality Night event socialize inside Shed 3 at historic Eastern Market in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 21, 2024. The EANGUS 53rd annual conference attendees sampled cuisine from various regions while trading state-specific pins at Detroit's Eastern Market — the largest historic public market district in the United States. Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas)