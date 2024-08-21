The Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States hosts a leadership brief in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 20, 2024. The third day of Motor City '24 included a leadership brief which was attended by junior and senior enlisted members. Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2024 11:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934870
|VIRIN:
|240821-A-OV434-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110526779
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Motor City '24 Leadership Brief, by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.