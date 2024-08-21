video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934861" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

#TeamV was asked the question, "Why I Serve," and our Guardians and Airmen have responded with their perspective.



Department of Defense follows its commitment to taking care of its service members by offering a variety of benefits and opportunities. Secretary Austin has made it one of his top priorities to do right by the service members he oversees. The Department of Defense follows its commitment to ensuring adequate pay, housing, food, and healthcare while providing 30 days of leave, 12 weeks of paid leave for new parents in uniform, and Department Care Flexible Spending Accounts to make childcare more affordable.



Vandenberg extends a warm thank you to active duty, reserve, and guard service members and veterans. (U.S. Space Force Video by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)