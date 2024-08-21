Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    #TeamV was asked the question, "Why I Serve," and our Guardians and Airmen have responded with their perspective.

    Department of Defense follows its commitment to taking care of its service members by offering a variety of benefits and opportunities. Secretary Austin has made it one of his top priorities to do right by the service members he oversees. The Department of Defense follows its commitment to ensuring adequate pay, housing, food, and healthcare while providing 30 days of leave, 12 weeks of paid leave for new parents in uniform, and Department Care Flexible Spending Accounts to make childcare more affordable.

    Vandenberg extends a warm thank you to active duty, reserve, and guard service members and veterans. (U.S. Space Force Video by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 18:34
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

