    The Tulsa District: Trusted People

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stewards water resources and delivers infrastructure projects to secure our nation, energize our economy and reduce disaster risk. Tulsa District helps communities and economies thrive through flood risk mitigation infrastructure maintenance and operations, water supply storage, navigation, hydroelectric power generation and recreation. We support tribal, municipal and state governments and agencies, and supports military design and construction projects. Tulsa District monitors endangered and protected species and works to safeguard the chemical and biological integrity of our nation's water resources.
    We strive to be trusted people, who build strong partnerships and deliver quality projects to secure our nation, energize our economy and reduce disaster risk.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 19:50
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US

