Various b-roll footage captured at the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. AFIT is committed to providing defense-focused graduate education and related research, and operationally-relevant initial skills training and professional continuing education to sustain the technological supremacy of America's air, space, and cyber forces.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 15:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934769
|VIRIN:
|240822-F-VE661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110523278
|Length:
|00:07:46
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force Institute of Technology B-roll, by Christopher Decker, Jeffery Harris and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.