    "Why do you serve?"

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Manasseh Demissie 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Today the Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III invites service members to answer, "Why do you serve?" Watch to learn why some of our Red Flag participants serve in the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 15:26
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 934761
    VIRIN: 240821-F-RF692-6858
    Filename: DOD_110523184
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: ALASKA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, "Why do you serve?", by A1C Manasseh Demissie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #WhyIServe
    ValueofService

