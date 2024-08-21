Today the Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III invites service members to answer, "Why do you serve?" Watch to learn why some of our Red Flag participants serve in the Air Force.
This work, "Why do you serve?", by A1C Manasseh Demissie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
