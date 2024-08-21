Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Aviation Command Activation Ceremony

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Cole Keller 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    In the 1960s, the division was known as the 11th Air Assault Division, and was responsible for the development, innovation and invention of what we know today as Air Assault operations: using aviation assets to move soldiers further, faster, making formations more lethal.
    Today, that history met our present, as we welcomed the “Wings of the Arctic,” during an activation ceremony for the new Arctic Aviation Command at Fort Wainwright.
    After the red and blue of the command guidon was unfurled, Maj. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, spoke to the gathered crowd, addressing the challenges of the ever-changing Arctic, and what it requires to fight and win here.
    “Success here in the Arctic depends on knowledge that can only be learned by living and working here,” he said. “The activation of the Arctic Aviation Command means that we now have direct command and control of the people and platforms and leaders who operate here who are going to make those tough decisions at the speed the Arctic requires.”
    The AAC’s commander, Col. Russell Vanderlugt, thanked those in attendance and the soldiers in formation, as he laid out the mission ahead of some of the Army’s best pilots, maintainers, fuelers, mechanics and flight crews.
    “Our activation gives the 11th Airborne Division dedicated aviation assets that enhance aviation operations not only throughout Alaska and the Arctic, but wherever the #ArcticAngels may be asked to deploy.”
    Over the last two years, we’ve added more soldiers, equipment and now, the Arctic Aviation Command. We are thankful for the strength of our local communities, and the support of local and national leaders as we continue building the readiness that is the foundation of the DOD’s Arctic Strategy.
    Welcome to the Division, Arctic Aviation Command!

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 16:07
    Location: ALASKA, US

