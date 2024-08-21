RIMPAC 2024 Premier Logistics Support

The Defense Logistics Agency has a vast amount of capabilities that it can provide around the world. During RIMPAC 2024, the DLA team brought their expert skill and knowledge to support the exercise. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 24 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. For more information on how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil
