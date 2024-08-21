Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIMPAC 2024 Premier Logistics Support (emblem, captions)

    08.22.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency has a vast amount of capabilities that it can provide around the world. During RIMPAC 2024, the DLA team brought their expert skill and knowledge to support the exercise. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 24 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. For more information on how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 08:19
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIMPAC 2024 Premier Logistics Support (emblem, captions), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

