    First Naval Construction Regiment: Partnership in Action (captions)

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Logistics is critical for any exercise or operation. During RIMPAC 2024, the First Naval Construction Regiment provided their expertise to partner with other nations to demonstrate their skill and capacity to work together. The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Indo-Pacific team works closely with 1 NCR to contract for the supplies they need to accomplish their mission. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 24 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 20:55
    Location: US

