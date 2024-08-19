2024 USAJobs Promo - Japan Garrisons

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



[Voiceover]

U.S. Army garrisons are the Army's epicenter not only where Soldiers live, but where they train, conduct the day-to-day business of the Army, mobilize and deploy from.

Garrisons, provide nearly all of the services of a typical American city, and civilian installation management professional all over the world keep those cities running every day. We keep the lights on, keep traffic flowing, and keep Soldiers and families fed, housed, entertained and safe. Wherever Soldiers are, civilian team members are there with them, and Japan is no exception.

Civilian team members in Japan enjoy access to Japan's world-famous cities, popular culture and food including the best ramen and sushi you've ever had, plus familiar flavors, world class shopping, and a host of off duty activities like amusement parks, festivals and temples.

U.S. military installations in Japan offer affordable shopping in commissaries for groceries and in post exchanges for most other consumer goods, all without sales taxes for Army civilians. The U.S. Postal Service provides mail service to civilian team members in Japan at costs comparable to mailing within the continental United States.

Army civilians have free access to high quality Department of Defense dependent schools for their school aged children. DODDS students routinely outperform stateside public-school students in reading and mathematics. Garrison Education Centers offer affordable undergraduate and postgraduate classes and degree programs from accredited colleges and universities.

Up to date community fitness centers are free to use for civilian team members and their families, with all of the amenities of some of the nicest commercial fitness centers in the United States. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy jogging, biking and walking trails both on and off the installations, and golfers won't be disappointed with access to high quality golf courses.

[McCullough]

Hi, I'm Brenda McCullough, the Director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command Pacific here with IMCOM Pacific Command Sergeant Major Jon Williams. Our team helps to oversee the operation of Army garrisons from Alaska to the Marshall Islands and from Hawaii to East Asia.

[Williams]

We need you, skilled civilian professionals, to help support the Army's mission in Japan. Civilians are a vital part of our total Army team.

[McCullough]

In my time as Director, I've had the opportunity to visit Japan and meet with Garrison leadership there. I've also been able to see firsthand many of the great facilities and services we offer in Japan and meet face to face with some of our outstanding Garrison workforce whose hard work and dedication helps to meet the needs of their community. Serving in Japan is a rewarding adventure and one that is definitely worth the challenge.

[Williams]

Exciting job opportunities await you here at U.S. Army Garrison Japan. So go ahead, apply now and be part of something meaningful which is making Japan the Army's home.

[McCullough]

We hope to see you soon in Japan.

[Voiceover]

Join the team that sustains, supports and defends the Army's home in Japan, U.S. Army Installation Management Command. We are the Army's home.