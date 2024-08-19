EANGUS Welcome Day kicks off in Detroit, Michigan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Enlisted U.S. Soldiers and Airmen attend the State Welcome for the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States 53rd annual conference in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 18, 2024. The Michigan National Guard Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference began simultaneous to EANGUS with an opening ceremony that gave enlisted soldiers the opportunity to ask questions to a panel of senior noncommissioned officers from both the Army and Air Force to aid in their professional development. Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)