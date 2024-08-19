Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division compete in alpine survival stations during D-Series XXIV, a week-long competition that bolsters the division's capability to thrive in austere environments, Jan. 18, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Today’s D-Series commemorates the trials and tribulations of the inaugural class of the 10th Mountain Division, experienced during the culminating event held in 1944 that bears the same name.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934599
|VIRIN:
|240118-A-JH229-4808
|Filename:
|DOD_110520588
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Series 2024 Courtesy B-Roll, by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.