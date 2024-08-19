D-Series 2024 Courtesy B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division compete in alpine survival stations during D-Series XXIV, a week-long competition that bolsters the division's capability to thrive in austere environments, Jan. 18, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Today’s D-Series commemorates the trials and tribulations of the inaugural class of the 10th Mountain Division, experienced during the culminating event held in 1944 that bears the same name.