Dynamic and flexible force: Army Reserve OC/Ts prepare for mobilization mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934592" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Observer coach/trainers, assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command's 1-338th Training Support Battalion, conducted range operations, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, in preparation for a stateside mobilization where they will train rotational units, ahead of overseas deployments and missions. Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, newly assigned commanding general of the 85th USARSC visited Fort McCoy to observe and review the OC/Ts during their mobilization preparation events during the month of August. The 1-338th TSBN OC/Ts, who provide direct support to First Army's 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, provided the following key training events there: night driver's training, commo training, and qualification on the M-9 Baretta, M-17 Sig Sauer, M-16 rifle, M-4 carbine, M-249 Squad Automatic Weapon, M-240 Bravo machine gun, M-2 .50 caliber machine gun, Mk 19 Automatic Grenade Launcher and the M-320 Grenade Launcher.

(U.S. Army video by Anthony L. Taylor)