Dynamic and flexible force: Army Reserve OC/Ts prepare for mobilization mission

Observer coach/trainers, assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command's 1-338th Training Support Battalion, conducted range operations, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, in preparation for a stateside mobilization where they will train rotational units, ahead of overseas deployments and missions. Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, newly assigned commanding general of the 85th USARSC visited Fort McCoy to observe and review the OC/Ts during their mobilization preparation events during the month of August. The 1-338th TSBN OC/Ts, who provide direct support to First Army's 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, provided the following key training events there: night driver's training, commo training, and qualification on the M-9 Baretta, M-17 Sig Sauer, M-16 rifle, M-4 carbine, M-249 Squad Automatic Weapon, M-240 Bravo machine gun, M-2 .50 caliber machine gun, Mk 19 Automatic Grenade Launcher and the M-320 Grenade Launcher.
(U.S. Army video by Anthony L. Taylor)
|08.21.2024
|08.21.2024 11:51
|Package
|934592
|240821-A-KL464-1002
|DOD_110520288
|00:06:23
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|0
|0
