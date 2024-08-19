Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dynamic and flexible force: Army Reserve OC/Ts prepare for mobilization mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    Observer coach/trainers, assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command's 1-338th Training Support Battalion, conducted range operations, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, in preparation for a stateside mobilization where they will train rotational units, ahead of overseas deployments and missions. Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, newly assigned commanding general of the 85th USARSC visited Fort McCoy to observe and review the OC/Ts during their mobilization preparation events during the month of August. The 1-338th TSBN OC/Ts, who provide direct support to First Army's 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, provided the following key training events there: night driver's training, commo training, and qualification on the M-9 Baretta, M-17 Sig Sauer, M-16 rifle, M-4 carbine, M-249 Squad Automatic Weapon, M-240 Bravo machine gun, M-2 .50 caliber machine gun, Mk 19 Automatic Grenade Launcher and the M-320 Grenade Launcher.
    (U.S. Army video by Anthony L. Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 11:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934592
    VIRIN: 240821-A-KL464-1002
    Filename: DOD_110520288
    Length: 00:06:23
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dynamic and flexible force: Army Reserve OC/Ts prepare for mobilization mission, by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    First Army
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    1-338th TSBN
    Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley
    Lt. Col. Jonathan Wolfstor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download