Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AT Awareness: See Something, Say Something

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Tim Hanson  

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month, but fighting terrorism is a year-round job for everyone within the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command. Remember to always be alert and aware of your surroundings throughout your day. If you see something suspicious, don't hesitate, let your security team know!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 11:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934586
    VIRIN: 240821-A-IK167-1001
    Filename: DOD_110520242
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AT Awareness: See Something, Say Something, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hanson
    USASAC
    AT Awareness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download