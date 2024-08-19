Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Navy Parachute Team Jumps Into Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Australia 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AUSTRALIA

    08.18.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    A video showcasing the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the “Leap Frogs”, performing parachute operations during the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Australia, August 15. The Leap Frogs are the official parachute demonstration team of the United States Navy and are part of the Naval Special Warfare Command. The Leap Frogs Navy Parachute Team is made up of active-duty Navy SEALs, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians, and support personnel. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 22:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934548
    VIRIN: 240818-N-VX022-9922
    Filename: DOD_110519265
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Navy Parachute Team Jumps Into Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Australia 2024, by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    V-22
    Navy Parachute Team
    Leap Frogs
    Naval Special Warfare Command
    Gold Coast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download