The Navy Parachute Team Jumps Into Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Australia 2024

A video showcasing the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the “Leap Frogs”, performing parachute operations during the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Australia, August 15. The Leap Frogs are the official parachute demonstration team of the United States Navy and are part of the Naval Special Warfare Command. The Leap Frogs Navy Parachute Team is made up of active-duty Navy SEALs, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians, and support personnel. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)