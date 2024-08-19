Conference participants attend the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States President’s Reception in Detroit, Mich., Aug.19, 2024. The social event was part of the EANGUS 53rd annual conference during Motor City ’24. Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 15:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934517
|VIRIN:
|240819-Z-PJ003-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110518525
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Motor City 24 Presiden's Reception, by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
