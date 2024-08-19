Motor City 24 President's Reception

U.S. service members attend the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States President’s Reception in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 19, 2024. The EANGUS President’s Reception is a joint force social event to provide senior leadership the opportunity to network with fellow leaders across the National Guard. Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cpl. Kaitlyn Wills)
