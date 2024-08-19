Legacy and Future of Fort Douglas Groundbreaking Ceremony- B-Roll

The University of Utah and the U.S. Army Reserve conduct a groundbreaking ceremony for the historic land transfer and relocation of Fort Douglas to be hosted by the Utah National Guard at Camp Williams, Utah, Aug. 19, 2024. Honorary speakers include the University of Utah President Taylor Randall; Utah Senate President Stuart Adams; Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson; Major General Daniel Boyack, adjutant general of the Utah National Guard; Steven Sullivan, chief financial officer and director for Resources, Installations and Material of the U.S. Army Reserves.(U.S. Army National Guard video by Robert Harnden)
