Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Legacy and Future of Fort Douglas Groundbreaking Ceremony- B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BLUFFDALE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The University of Utah and the U.S. Army Reserve conduct a groundbreaking ceremony for the historic land transfer and relocation of Fort Douglas to be hosted by the Utah National Guard at Camp Williams, Utah, Aug. 19, 2024. Honorary speakers include the University of Utah President Taylor Randall; Utah Senate President Stuart Adams; Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson; Major General Daniel Boyack, adjutant general of the Utah National Guard; Steven Sullivan, chief financial officer and director for Resources, Installations and Material of the U.S. Army Reserves.(U.S. Army National Guard video by Robert Harnden)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 18:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934429
    VIRIN: 240819-Z-DA103-7001
    Filename: DOD_110516884
    Length: 00:05:50
    Location: BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legacy and Future of Fort Douglas Groundbreaking Ceremony- B-Roll, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    relocation
    Groundbreaking Ceremony
    University of Utah
    Fort Douglas
    Camp Williams
    land transfer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download