Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sacramento Weir Widening Project: Progress Update Summer 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Video by John Prettyman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Aerial video captures the latest construction of the Sacramento Weir Widening Project, showcasing the foundation work for the new weir, vehicle bridge, and fish passage structure along the west bank of the Sacramento River in Yolo County, California, on July 24, 2024.

    0:00 - Introduction
    0:07 - New Weir and Vehicle Bridge
    0:32 - Fish Passage Structure
    0:58 - Conclusion

    Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Sacramento-Weir/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 18:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934427
    VIRIN: 240819-A-AN535-1001
    Filename: DOD_110516870
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sacramento Weir Widening Project: Progress Update Summer 2024, by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Sacramento

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    UAS
    Flood Risk
    Sacramento River
    Sacramento Weir

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download