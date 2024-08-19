Sacramento Weir Widening Project: Progress Update Summer 2024

Aerial video captures the latest construction of the Sacramento Weir Widening Project, showcasing the foundation work for the new weir, vehicle bridge, and fish passage structure along the west bank of the Sacramento River in Yolo County, California, on July 24, 2024.
0:00 - Introduction
0:07 - New Weir and Vehicle Bridge
0:32 - Fish Passage Structure
0:58 - Conclusion
Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Sacramento-Weir/
