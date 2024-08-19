Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Colony Glacier 2024

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Alaskan Command Public Affairs 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    Operation Colony Glacier is an effort to recover the remains of service members and wreckage from a C-124 Globemaster II that crashed in November 1952 with 52 military members on board. As of May 2024, 47 of the 52 service members have been identified. The Department of Defense is deeply committed to bringing home those who were lost and providing their families and loved ones a sense of closure. Interviewed is U.S. Air Force Capt. Travis Lockwood, deputy lead planner for Operation Colony Glacier, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 19:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934425
    VIRIN: 240816-F-EZ530-1001
    Filename: DOD_110516631
    Length: 00:13:12
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Colony Glacier 2024, by Alaskan Command Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFMAO
    Alaska Army National Guard
    Mountaineering
    Colony Glacier
    ALCOM
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

