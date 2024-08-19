Operation Colony Glacier is an effort to recover the remains of service members and wreckage from a C-124 Globemaster II that crashed in November 1952 with 52 military members on board. As of May 2024, 47 of the 52 service members have been identified. The Department of Defense is deeply committed to bringing home those who were lost and providing their families and loved ones a sense of closure. Interviewed is U.S. Air Force Capt. Travis Lockwood, deputy lead planner for Operation Colony Glacier, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 19:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934425
|VIRIN:
|240816-F-EZ530-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110516631
|Length:
|00:13:12
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Colony Glacier 2024, by Alaskan Command Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.