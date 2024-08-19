Operation Colony Glacier 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Operation Colony Glacier is an effort to recover the remains of service members and wreckage from a C-124 Globemaster II that crashed in November 1952 with 52 military members on board. As of May 2024, 47 of the 52 service members have been identified. The Department of Defense is deeply committed to bringing home those who were lost and providing their families and loved ones a sense of closure. Interviewed is U.S. Air Force Capt. Travis Lockwood, deputy lead planner for Operation Colony Glacier, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations.