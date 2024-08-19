Motor City '24 EANGUS Welcome Night

Motor City ‘24 participants attend the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States welcome night at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn, Mich., Aug.18, 2024. Welcome night is a social event for a meet and greet among the attendees of the conference. Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sergeant Patrick Mayabb)
