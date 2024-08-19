The Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS), hosts a welcome night event at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn, Mich., Aug. 18, 2024. The social event was part of the opening ceremonies for the EANGUS 53rd annual conference during Motor City ’24. Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 15:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934420
|VIRIN:
|230919-Z-OV434-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110516529
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|DEARBORN, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Motor City '24 EANGUS Welcome Night, by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.