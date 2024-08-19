Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Serving Aboard the USS Constitution: HM2 Andre Flamini

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler 

    Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Andre Flamini, a Hospital Corpsman, discusses his time in the Navy and his time serving aboard the USS Constitution in Boston, May 16, 2024. (DoD video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 14:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934413
    VIRIN: 240819-D-SH180-1001
    Filename: DOD_110516292
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    DoD
    Navy
    Boston
    USS Constitiution

