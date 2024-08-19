Serving Aboard the USS Constitution: HM2 Andre Flamini

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Andre Flamini, a Hospital Corpsman, discusses his time in the Navy and his time serving aboard the USS Constitution in Boston, May 16, 2024. (DoD video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler)
|05.16.2024
|08.19.2024 14:40
|Video Productions
|934413
|240819-D-SH180-1001
|DOD_110516292
|00:02:39
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|1
|1
