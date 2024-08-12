The integrating Risk and Readiness campaign stems from the need to drive understanding that to win in our future fight, we must better prepare all Airmen to make risk-informed decisions, and to subsequently drive improved decision making. As we reoptimize for Great Power Competition, infusing risk management and operational discipline into all facets of planning, preparation, execution, and assessment is imperative across all missions and environments. (U.S. Air Force video)
|08.16.2024
|08.19.2024 12:44
|Commercials
|934400
|240816-F-MJ378-1375
|DOD_110516060
|00:01:00
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
This work, Integrating Risk and Readiness trailer, by Keith Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
