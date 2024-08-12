Integrating Risk and Readiness trailer

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Keith Wright 

    Air Force Safety Center

    The integrating Risk and Readiness campaign stems from the need to drive understanding that to win in our future fight, we must better prepare all Airmen to make risk-informed decisions, and to subsequently drive improved decision making. As we reoptimize for Great Power Competition, infusing risk management and operational discipline into all facets of planning, preparation, execution, and assessment is imperative across all missions and environments. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024
    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

