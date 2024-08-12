Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commercial vessels navigate through Old Hickory Lock

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OLD HICKORY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The Motor Vessel David K. Wilson and H.B. Stewart navigate through Old Hickory Lock Aug. 14, 2024, on the Cumberland River in Old Hickory, Tennessee. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District operates and maintains the navigation lock to keep commercial and recreational vessels moving on the Inland Waterways System. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 11:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934393
    VIRIN: 240814-A-EO110-1025
    Filename: DOD_110515856
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: OLD HICKORY, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commercial vessels navigate through Old Hickory Lock, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navigation
    USACE
    Tennessee
    Old Hickory
    Cumberland River
    Old Hickory Lock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download