Commercial vessels navigate through Old Hickory Lock

The Motor Vessel David K. Wilson and H.B. Stewart navigate through Old Hickory Lock Aug. 14, 2024, on the Cumberland River in Old Hickory, Tennessee. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District operates and maintains the navigation lock to keep commercial and recreational vessels moving on the Inland Waterways System. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)