The Motor Vessel David K. Wilson and H.B. Stewart navigate through Old Hickory Lock Aug. 14, 2024, on the Cumberland River in Old Hickory, Tennessee. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District operates and maintains the navigation lock to keep commercial and recreational vessels moving on the Inland Waterways System. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 11:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934393
|VIRIN:
|240814-A-EO110-1025
|Filename:
|DOD_110515856
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|OLD HICKORY, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Commercial vessels navigate through Old Hickory Lock, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.