    2d Battalion 2d Marine Regiment Conducts Integration Training during UAE UET 24-2

    JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Frank Sepulveda Torres 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, conduct dismount drills during the Unit Enhancement Training 24-2 event with United Arab Emirates UAE soldiers on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, July 29, 2024. The UET 24-2 consisted of a series of combined arms offensive and counter-insurgency operations at the platoon level, enhancing the proficiency, tactical readiness, and interoperability between the Marine Corps and foreign partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Frank Sepulveda Torres)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 10:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934386
    VIRIN: 240729-M-LA819-2001
    Filename: DOD_110515687
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d Battalion 2d Marine Regiment Conducts Integration Training during UAE UET 24-2, by LCpl Frank Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CH53
    United States Marine Corps
    UAE
    Al Forsan

