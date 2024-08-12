U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, conduct dismount drills during the Unit Enhancement Training 24-2 event with United Arab Emirates UAE soldiers on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, July 29, 2024. The UET 24-2 consisted of a series of combined arms offensive and counter-insurgency operations at the platoon level, enhancing the proficiency, tactical readiness, and interoperability between the Marine Corps and foreign partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Frank Sepulveda Torres)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 10:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934386
|VIRIN:
|240729-M-LA819-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110515687
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d Battalion 2d Marine Regiment Conducts Integration Training during UAE UET 24-2, by LCpl Frank Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
