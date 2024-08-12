2d Battalion 2d Marine Regiment Conducts Integration Training during UAE UET 24-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, conduct dismount drills during the Unit Enhancement Training 24-2 event with United Arab Emirates UAE soldiers on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, July 29, 2024. The UET 24-2 consisted of a series of combined arms offensive and counter-insurgency operations at the platoon level, enhancing the proficiency, tactical readiness, and interoperability between the Marine Corps and foreign partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Frank Sepulveda Torres)