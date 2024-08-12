Caribbean Coastal/Urban Warrior 2024

U.S. Marines from 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, and Dutch Marines from the Marine Squadron Caribbean come together to conduct Exercise Caribbean Urban Warrior and Exercise Caribbean Coastal Warrior 2024 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and Savaneta, Aruba. Both of these exercises are where U.S. Marines from II Marine Expeditionary Force and Dutch Marines from the Marine Squadron Caribbean train together to maintain strong partnership and enhance their warfighting capability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 10:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
