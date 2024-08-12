Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caribbean Coastal/Urban Warrior 2024

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines from 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, and Dutch Marines from the Marine Squadron Caribbean come together to conduct Exercise Caribbean Urban Warrior and Exercise Caribbean Coastal Warrior 2024 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and Savaneta, Aruba. Both of these exercises are where U.S. Marines from II Marine Expeditionary Force and Dutch Marines from the Marine Squadron Caribbean train together to maintain strong partnership and enhance their warfighting capability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 10:29
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Caribbean Coastal/Urban Warrior 2024, by Cpl Cassidy Shepherd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dutch
    friendship
    II MEF
    Capabilites
    interoperabiilty
    Partner & Allies

