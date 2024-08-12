Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Masters Seeking Students Attend Army ROTC Basic Camp

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    U.S. Army ROTC Cadet Summer Training Public Affairs Office audio by Ayiana Andrella, Ohio University and Lucia Lubanovich, Ohio State University.

    Six minute news feature (“drop-in” package) covering Cadets with Army ROTC’s 2nd Regiment, Basic Camp, Fort Knox, Ky, creating a path to commissioning as second lieutenants during a Master’s Program.

    Featuring:

    Cadet Logan Kreutzberger, Montana State University, Bozeman, MT; Cadet Taliah Moore, University of South Carolina, School of Medicine, Columbia, South Carolina; and Cadet Juan Ramirez, Western Illinois University, Macomb, IL.

    Full Story Text:

    For Radio/Multi-Media News Outlet/Podcast Use.

    Intro: Army ROTC Cadet Summer Training Interns Ayiana Andrella from Ohio University and Lucia Lubanovich from Ohio State University take us to Fort Knox, Kentucky, where they explore the lives of three cadets managing the demanding combination of graduate studies and ROTC commitments. Tune in to hear how Cadet Logan Kreutzberger, Cadet Taliah Moore, and Cadet Juan Ramirez are balancing their academic goals with their military aspirations.

    Outro (if desired): The three featured Cadets graduated from ROTC Basic Camp on August 11th and may now contract with their respective schools to pursue both a graduate degree and commissioning as an Army second lieutenant.

    Note to Radio Stations/Multi-media outlets/Podcast Producers: It may be fairly easy to grab this audio; but please register with DVIDS and do an official download so we may track how many outlets used our product. Thank you!

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 17:29
    Length: 00:06:05
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    CST
    Army ROTC
    USACC
    Cadet Summer Training
    Army ROTC CST

