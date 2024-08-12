Masters Seeking Students Attend Army ROTC Basic Camp

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army ROTC Cadet Summer Training Public Affairs Office audio by Ayiana Andrella, Ohio University and Lucia Lubanovich, Ohio State University.



Six minute news feature (“drop-in” package) covering Cadets with Army ROTC’s 2nd Regiment, Basic Camp, Fort Knox, Ky, creating a path to commissioning as second lieutenants during a Master’s Program.



Cadet Logan Kreutzberger, Montana State University, Bozeman, MT; Cadet Taliah Moore, University of South Carolina, School of Medicine, Columbia, South Carolina; and Cadet Juan Ramirez, Western Illinois University, Macomb, IL.



Intro: Army ROTC Cadet Summer Training Interns Ayiana Andrella from Ohio University and Lucia Lubanovich from Ohio State University take us to Fort Knox, Kentucky, where they explore the lives of three cadets managing the demanding combination of graduate studies and ROTC commitments. Tune in to hear how Cadet Logan Kreutzberger, Cadet Taliah Moore, and Cadet Juan Ramirez are balancing their academic goals with their military aspirations.



Outro (if desired): The three featured Cadets graduated from ROTC Basic Camp on August 11th and may now contract with their respective schools to pursue both a graduate degree and commissioning as an Army second lieutenant.



Note to Radio Stations/Multi-media outlets/Podcast Producers: It may be fairly easy to grab this audio; but please register with DVIDS and do an official download so we may track how many outlets used our product. Thank you!