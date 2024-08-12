Masters Seeking Students Attend Army ROTC Basic Camp

For Radio/Multi-Media News Outlet/Podcast Use.



Intro: Army ROTC Cadet Summer Training Interns Ayiana Andrella from Ohio University and Lucia Lubanovich from Ohio State University take us to Fort Knox, Kentucky, where they explore the lives of three cadets managing the demanding combination of graduate studies and ROTC commitments. Tune in to hear how Cadet Logan Kreutzberger, Cadet Taliah Moore, and Cadet Juan Ramirez are balancing their academic goals with their military aspirations.



Outro (if desired): The three featured Cadets graduated from ROTC Basic Camp on August 11th and may now contract with their respective schools to pursue both a graduate degree and commissioning as an Army second lieutenant.



