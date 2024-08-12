Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fortifying Efforts: 2/2 Conducts Air Assault during UAE UET 24-2 Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Doughty 

    2d Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division and United Arab Emirates soldiers participate in Unit Enhancement Training 24-2 event on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 31, 2024. The UET 24-2 consisted of a series of combined arms offensive and counter-insurgency operations at the platoon level, enhancing the proficiency, tactical readiness, and interoperability between the Marine Corps and foreign partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Christopher Doughty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 15:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934217
    VIRIN: 240731-M-BM199-7159
    Filename: DOD_110512522
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fortifying Efforts: 2/2 Conducts Air Assault during UAE UET 24-2 Reel, by Cpl Christopher Doughty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    infantry
    United Arab Emarites
    Reel
    FOLLOWME

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download