U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division and United Arab Emirates soldiers participate in Unit Enhancement Training 24-2 event on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 31, 2024. The UET 24-2 consisted of a series of combined arms offensive and counter-insurgency operations at the platoon level, enhancing the proficiency, tactical readiness, and interoperability between the Marine Corps and foreign partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Christopher Doughty)
|07.31.2024
|08.16.2024 15:16
|Video Productions
|00:00:15
|JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, Fortifying Efforts: 2/2 Conducts Air Assault during UAE UET 24-2 Reel, by Cpl Christopher Doughty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
