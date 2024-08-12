Maj. Jeff Nelson, Brigade Operations Officer, 56th Troop Command, conducts an interview discussing Leapfest 2024, on Aug. 9, 2024, Camp Fogarty, RI. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath with footage by 110th Public Affairs Detachment and C Co. 1-143d Infantry (Airborne))
