Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leapfest 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath 

    110th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Jeff Nelson, Brigade Operations Officer, 56th Troop Command, conducts an interview discussing Leapfest 2024, on Aug. 9, 2024, Camp Fogarty, RI. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath with footage by 110th Public Affairs Detachment and C Co. 1-143d Infantry (Airborne))

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 11:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 934161
    VIRIN: 240805-Z-PJ209-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110511591
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: RHODE ISLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    paratroopers
    Rhode Island
    competition
    airborne
    Army National Guard
    Leapfest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download