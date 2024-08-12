Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORSCOM Best Squad 2024 - STX Lane Highlight

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Spc. Kenneth Barnet 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, Aug. 14, 2024, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Best Squad Competition tests a squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit teams that are ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kenneth Barnet)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 18:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934119
    VIRIN: 240815-A-HY986-1001
    Filename: DOD_110510584
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: COLORADO, US

    This work, FORSCOM Best Squad 2024 - STX Lane Highlight, by SPC Kenneth Barnet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bestsquadcompetition
    IAMFORSCOM
    Bestsquad24
    FORSCOMBSC24

