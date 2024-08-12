Meet Army SFC Stephen Jolley, Army Reserve, DLA Joint Reserve Force Disposition Services. The mission of the Joint Reserve Force is to provide the Defense Logistics Agency with trained and deployment ready reservists for contingency operations and mission support. DLA's reservists deliver responsive and flexible logistics capability and capacity. Listen to SFC Jolley tell his story about his successful reserve duty with DLA. For more information about DLA's reserve force, visit: https://www.dla.mil/Joint-Reserve-Force/
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 18:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|US
This work, Faces of DLA: SFC Stephen Jolley, Army Reserve, DLA Joint Reserve Force Disposition Services, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
