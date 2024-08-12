Faces of DLA: SFC Stephen Jolley, Army Reserve, DLA Joint Reserve Force Disposition Services

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet Army SFC Stephen Jolley, Army Reserve, DLA Joint Reserve Force Disposition Services. The mission of the Joint Reserve Force is to provide the Defense Logistics Agency with trained and deployment ready reservists for contingency operations and mission support. DLA's reservists deliver responsive and flexible logistics capability and capacity. Listen to SFC Jolley tell his story about his successful reserve duty with DLA. For more information about DLA's reserve force, visit: https://www.dla.mil/Joint-Reserve-Force/