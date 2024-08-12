Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of DLA: SFC Stephen Jolley, Army Reserve, DLA Joint Reserve Force Disposition Services

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Meet Army SFC Stephen Jolley, Army Reserve, DLA Joint Reserve Force Disposition Services. The mission of the Joint Reserve Force is to provide the Defense Logistics Agency with trained and deployment ready reservists for contingency operations and mission support. DLA's reservists deliver responsive and flexible logistics capability and capacity. Listen to SFC Jolley tell his story about his successful reserve duty with DLA. For more information about DLA's reserve force, visit: https://www.dla.mil/Joint-Reserve-Force/

    US

