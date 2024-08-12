Logistics On Location: Marching On Its Stomach, Fort Jackson, SC (emblem, open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Napoleon said, "An Army marches on its stomach." At Ft. Jackson they take their food seriously by serving 11.5 million meals a year in their Warrior restaurants. The Army Logistics Readiness Center's Culinary team works closely with the Defense Logistics Agency's Troop Support Subsistence team to provide the freshest and tastiest food possible to the soldiers and trainees that come through Fort Jackson. For more information about how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil