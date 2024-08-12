Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Logistics On Location: Marching On Its Stomach, Fort Jackson, SC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Napoleon said, "An Army marches on its stomach." At Ft. Jackson they take their food seriously by serving 11.5 million meals a year in their Warrior restaurants. The Army Logistics Readiness Center's Culinary team works closely with the Defense Logistics Agency's Troop Support Subsistence team to provide the freshest and tastiest food possible to the soldiers and trainees that come through Fort Jackson. For more information about how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 17:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934109
    VIRIN: 240815-D-LU733-9132
    PIN: 505890
    Filename: DOD_110510394
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics On Location: Marching On Its Stomach, Fort Jackson, SC, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackosn
    Subsistence
    DLATroopSupport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download