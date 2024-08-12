Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division trains with AFATDS

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Artillery, train using the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System Artillery Execution Suite during Command Post Exercise 1D, Aug. 15, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. CPX-1D employs many systems, such as the AFATDS AXS, to enhance the readiness of 10th Mountain Division Soldiers and their ability to effectively operate command posts to benefit the division’s mission set. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Emily Layne and Pfc. Savannah Olvera

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 17:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934100
    VIRIN: 240815-A-HA106-9070
    Filename: DOD_110510337
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    This work, 10th Mountain Division trains with AFATDS, by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Army
    #10th Mountain Division
    #CPX

