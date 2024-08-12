Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Artillery, train using the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System Artillery Execution Suite during Command Post Exercise 1D, Aug. 15, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. CPX-1D employs many systems, such as the AFATDS AXS, to enhance the readiness of 10th Mountain Division Soldiers and their ability to effectively operate command posts to benefit the division’s mission set. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Emily Layne and Pfc. Savannah Olvera
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 17:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934100
|VIRIN:
|240815-A-HA106-9070
|Filename:
|DOD_110510337
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division trains with AFATDS, by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.