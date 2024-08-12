10th Mountain Division trains with AFATDS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Artillery, train using the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System Artillery Execution Suite during Command Post Exercise 1D, Aug. 15, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. CPX-1D employs many systems, such as the AFATDS AXS, to enhance the readiness of 10th Mountain Division Soldiers and their ability to effectively operate command posts to benefit the division’s mission set. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Emily Layne and Pfc. Savannah Olvera