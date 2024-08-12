Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division trains with AFATDS

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Spc. Kade Bowers 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Dr. Pam Savage-Knepshield, a human factor engineer with Consolidated Analysis Centers, Incorporated, speaks about the new AFATDS AXS system, Aug. 15, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Systems like the AFATDS AXS enhance the readiness of 10th Mountain Division Soldiers while also utilizing new technologies and methods, to support the division's overall effectiveness in responding to and excelling in combat scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)

    This work, 10th Mountain Division trains with AFATDS, by SPC Kade Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    AFATDS

