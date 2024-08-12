10th Mountain Division trains with AFATDS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Henry Castillo, an assistant program manager assigned to the U.S. Army Project Executive Office, speaks about the new AFATDS AXS system, Aug. 15, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Systems like the AFATDS AXS enhance the readiness of 10th Mountain Division Soldiers while also utilizing new technologies and methods, to support the division's overall effectiveness in responding to and excelling in combat scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)