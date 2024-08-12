Maj. Henry Castillo, an assistant program manager assigned to the U.S. Army Project Executive Office, speaks about the new AFATDS AXS system, Aug. 15, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Systems like the AFATDS AXS enhance the readiness of 10th Mountain Division Soldiers while also utilizing new technologies and methods, to support the division's overall effectiveness in responding to and excelling in combat scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 17:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|934096
|VIRIN:
|240815-A-UV937-1534
|Filename:
|DOD_110510292
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division trains with AFATDS, by SPC Kade Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.