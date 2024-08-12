Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 118: Command Chief Wieser

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    In this “Leadership Log,” the AFLCMC Public Affairs team spoke with Command Chief Master Sergeant Timothy Wieser, the new senior enlisted leader for the Life Cycle Management Center. Wieser discusses the importance of using the chain of command and how all Center staff are serving in the operational Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 16:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 934091
    VIRIN: 240815-F-OD898-2010
    Filename: DOD_110510182
    Length: 00:08:39
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 118: Command Chief Wieser, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Command Chief explains Center&rsquo;s impact downrange; explains how to encourage leadership growth across enlisted ranks (PODCAST)

    AFLCMC
    Leadership Log

