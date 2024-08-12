In this “Leadership Log,” the AFLCMC Public Affairs team spoke with Command Chief Master Sergeant Timothy Wieser, the new senior enlisted leader for the Life Cycle Management Center. Wieser discusses the importance of using the chain of command and how all Center staff are serving in the operational Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 16:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|934091
|VIRIN:
|240815-F-OD898-2010
|Filename:
|DOD_110510182
|Length:
|00:08:39
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 118: Command Chief Wieser, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Command Chief explains Center’s impact downrange; explains how to encourage leadership growth across enlisted ranks (PODCAST)
No keywords found.