AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 118: Command Chief Wieser

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934091" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this “Leadership Log,” the AFLCMC Public Affairs team spoke with Command Chief Master Sergeant Timothy Wieser, the new senior enlisted leader for the Life Cycle Management Center. Wieser discusses the importance of using the chain of command and how all Center staff are serving in the operational Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)