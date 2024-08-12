Command Chief explains Center’s impact downrange; explains how to encourage leadership growth across enlisted ranks (PODCAST)

Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Wieser has been busy since becoming the Command Chief for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) in May 2024. In that time, he has toured several Center installations, spoken with groups of enlisted Airmen, reminding all Center members about their direct impact in ensuring the Air Force is ready to counter near-peer competitors.



One of the Chief’s recurring messages is the importance of good leadership across all ranks, and the ways Airmen can support their fellow wingmen, regardless of rank.



In a separate “Leadership Log” appearance, Chief Wieser expanded on his leadership principles.



“Scar tissue is the key to great leadership”

Chief Wieser believes it is “vital” to properly use the chain of command, and that it needs to be the starting point for Airmen to raise - or work through - work or personal issues. His rationale isn’t to fall back onto bureaucracy, but as a way to address Airmen’s concerns with wingmen closest to them and ensure future leaders are gaining experience.



“You as a Staff Sergeant are closest to the mission for an Airman,” so if an Airman needs help, “[t]hey need to properly utilize their chain of command by going to you first because you're closest to the mission to help solve that issue.”



Along with being operationally close to the Airman, an immediate supervisor or NCO may have more relatable life experience to the Airman seeking help. “You as a Staff Sergeant are much closer in age to an Airman.”



“By utilizing the chain of command, you will be much more understanding of issues running through the Airman's mind versus if an Airman went directly to a General or Chief,” Wieser continued.



“I learned many years ago that NCOs and senior NCOs really do want to help and they want to take care of the human and they also want to take care of the mission at the same time.”



Beyond going to commanders that may be away from some day-to-day tasks an Airman is involved with, jumping the chain stunts the growth of future leaders, thereby hurting the Air Force in the future.



“A supervisor, an NCO, a young officer, if they are being bypassed consistently, the scar tissue they gain and leadership attributes they could be gaining are lost,” Chief Wieser said. “[I]n my career, I've learned that scar tissue is the key to great leadership.”





“We are operational every single day”

From his experience touring AFLCMC installations, Chief Wieser said he constantly saw high levels of “professionalism,” “tenacity” and “dedication” during his visits.



Wieser found that the traits weren’t unique to military members, and that “so many” civilians and contractors are equally in the fight to support the Command and the Air Force’s goals.



“We are operational every single day,” he stated. “[A]ll of these weapon systems that we are producing, that's operational Air Force right there. Without our teammates doing all these great things - keeping the B-21 on track, the F-35 on track, and the human weapons system on track - our force is not going to be able to fight a near-peer threat.”



Never underestimate your impact

Since becoming the senior enlisted leader for AFLCMC, Chief Wieser has become acquainted with a quote Executive Director Dennis D’Angelo often shares, "Never underestimate your impact to the mission by the proximity to the fight."



As Mr. D’Angelo explained in a Leadership Log episode, he attributes the quote to now retired Army General Joseph Votel.



Chief Wieser agrees with the quote, saying it describes the work of the Center and Air Force Materiel Command.



“We should all think of exactly what that quote says, because at the end of the day, without our command, without our Center, all those mission systems and weapon systems, they just don't exist,” Wieser stated.



“And without them existing, we aren't the greatest military ever, but since we have great humans, making sure those weapon systems are ready to rock and roll downrange and stateside, we are the greatest military ever in our world.”

