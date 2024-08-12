Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2024 - Lethal Range

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Spc. Kenneth Barnet 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, Aug. 14, 2024, at Fort Carson, Colorado. During this challenge Soldiers were required to move tactically with their squad while engaging targets down range and maintaining the safety and control over a simulated injured comrade called a "rescue randy". (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kenneth Barnet)

