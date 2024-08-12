U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, Aug. 14, 2024, at Fort Carson, Colorado. During this challenge Soldiers were required to move tactically with their squad while engaging targets down range and maintaining the safety and control over a simulated injured comrade called a "rescue randy". (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kenneth Barnet)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 15:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934062
|VIRIN:
|240814-A-HY986-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110509958
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2024 - Lethal Range, by SPC Kenneth Barnet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.