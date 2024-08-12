FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2024 - Lethal Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, Aug. 14, 2024, at Fort Carson, Colorado. During this challenge Soldiers were required to move tactically with their squad while engaging targets down range and maintaining the safety and control over a simulated injured comrade called a "rescue randy". (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kenneth Barnet)