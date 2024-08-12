UTARNG 144th ASMC Conducts Unexploded Ordnance Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 144th Area Support Medical Company Utah Army National Guard conduct multiple training exercises for various field scenarios at Camp Williams in Bluffdale, UT, June 10, 2024. Spc. Braeden Lovejoy, a signal support specialist in the unit trains teammates how to assemble and use metal detectors, flags, and reporting processes to help save lives on the battlefield. (Utah Army National Guard video by Robert Harnden)