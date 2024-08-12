UTARNG 144th ASMC Conducts Unexploded Ordnance Training

Members of the 144th Area Support Medical Company Utah Army National Guard conduct multiple training exercises for various field scenarios at Camp Williams in Bluffdale, UT, June 10, 2024. Spc. Braeden Lovejoy, a signal support specialist in the unit trains teammates how to assemble and use metal detectors, flags, and reporting processes to help save lives on the battlefield. (Utah Army National Guard video by Robert Harnden)
