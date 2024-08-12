Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UTARNG 144th ASMC Conducts Unexploded Ordnance Training

    BLUFFDALE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Members of the 144th Area Support Medical Company Utah Army National Guard conduct multiple training exercises for various field scenarios at Camp Williams in Bluffdale, UT, June 10, 2024. Spc. Braeden Lovejoy, a signal support specialist in the unit trains teammates how to assemble and use metal detectors, flags, and reporting processes to help save lives on the battlefield. (Utah Army National Guard video by Robert Harnden)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 11:27
    Location: BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US

    UXO
    metal detector
    144th ASMC
    Camp Williams
    UTARNG
    unexploded ordnance training

