FORSCOM Best Squad 2024

U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, Aug. 14, 2024, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Best Squad Competition tests a squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit teams that are ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kenneth Barnet)
|08.14.2024
|08.14.2024 20:27
|B-Roll
|933956
|240814-A-HY986-1001
|DOD_110507538
|00:01:50
|COLORADO, US
|10
|10
