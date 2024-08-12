B-Roll ERPSS Northern Strike 24-2 Pt 2

Service members participate in an En Route Patient Staging System (ERPSS) training during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan., Aug. 12, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from Aug. 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare.
|08.12.2024
|08.14.2024 17:21
|B-Roll
|933944
|240812-F-TO616-1356
|DOD_110507228
|00:04:07
|ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MICHIGAN, US
|TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, US
|0
|0
