    ERPSS Bulldog Northern Strike 24-2

    ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson 

    181st Intelligence Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexander Kitto, an aerospace medical technician with the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, describes his experience acting as the “bulldog” during the En Route Patient Staging System (ERPSS) training during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan., Aug. 12, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from Aug. 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 17:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933936
    VIRIN: 240812-F-TO616-2832
    Filename: DOD_110507114
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MICHIGAN, US
    Hometown: TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERPSS Bulldog Northern Strike 24-2, by A1C Amber Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chinook
    National Guard
    Northern Strike
    ERPSS
    NS242

