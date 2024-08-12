2024 Chage of Command Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command, and Eleventh Air Force

Description: The change of command ceremony for Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command, and Eleventh Air Force took place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 9, 2024. Lt. Gen. Case A. Cunningham replaced Lt. Gen. David Nahom as commander during the ceremony. Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, and Gen. Kevin Schneider, Commander, Pacific Air Forces, jointly officiated the change of command ceremony. Nahom was also presented the Defense Distinguished Service Medal and the Alaska Legion of Merit.
