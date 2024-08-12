2024 Chage of Command Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command, and Eleventh Air Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Description: The change of command ceremony for Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command, and Eleventh Air Force took place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 9, 2024. Lt. Gen. Case A. Cunningham replaced Lt. Gen. David Nahom as commander during the ceremony. Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, and Gen. Kevin Schneider, Commander, Pacific Air Forces, jointly officiated the change of command ceremony. Nahom was also presented the Defense Distinguished Service Medal and the Alaska Legion of Merit.