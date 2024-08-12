Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Chage of Command Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command, and Eleventh Air Force

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    Description: The change of command ceremony for Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command, and Eleventh Air Force took place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 9, 2024. Lt. Gen. Case A. Cunningham replaced Lt. Gen. David Nahom as commander during the ceremony. Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, and Gen. Kevin Schneider, Commander, Pacific Air Forces, jointly officiated the change of command ceremony. Nahom was also presented the Defense Distinguished Service Medal and the Alaska Legion of Merit.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933932
    VIRIN: 240809-F-FH810-9762
    Filename: DOD_110507069
    Length: 01:10:22
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Chage of Command Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command, and Eleventh Air Force, by SrA Quatasia Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

