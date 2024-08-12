Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Introducing Col. Kevin Hicok

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Hicok, 20th Fighter Wing commander, describes his personal and wing priorities in an introduction video at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., 2024. As the 20th FW commander, Hicok is responsible for the mission readiness of the wing’s 77 aircraft, 18 squadrons, and the health and welfare of 8,000 active duty Airmen and civilians. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 10:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933882
    VIRIN: 240718-F-VV695-1001
    Filename: DOD_110506012
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Introducing Col. Kevin Hicok, by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    f-16
    fighter
    20th Fighter Wing
    commander

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download