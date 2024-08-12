Introducing Col. Kevin Hicok

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933882" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Hicok, 20th Fighter Wing commander, describes his personal and wing priorities in an introduction video at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., 2024. As the 20th FW commander, Hicok is responsible for the mission readiness of the wing’s 77 aircraft, 18 squadrons, and the health and welfare of 8,000 active duty Airmen and civilians. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)